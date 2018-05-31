MOSCOW, Idaho -- University of Idaho Athletic Director Rob Spear's leave will be extended as an investigation into the athletics department's handling of sexual assault allegations continues, the school announced Thursday.

Spear was placed on a 60-day paid administrative leave in early April after several female former student-athletes charged that their past reports of being sexually assaulted were mishandled in violation of Title IX regulations.

Spear's leave will continue indefinitely until after an external review is finished, the school has reviewed that report and has made a determination about the A.D.'s employment status. U of I's student government voted April 4 to ask for Spear's resignation, although school officials will have the final say.

“It is never easy to examine one’s own actions critically,” said President Chuck Staben. “We know we have made improvements in how we approach sexual assault allegations but we need to know that we are doing all we can to keep our students safe. That is our number one priority.”

Associate athletic director Pete Isakson is serving as the interim athletic director.

