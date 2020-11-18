Two more Nampa schools to transition to remote learning through the end of Thanksgiving break

Five schools in the Nampa School District will transition to virtual learning through the end of Thanksgiving break.

NAMPA, Idaho — Two more schools in the Nampa School District will move to remote learning beginning Thursday through the end of Thanksgiving break. There are now five schools transitioning to remote learning due to COVID-19 infection among staff.

Endeavor Elementary and Gateways School are among the schools that will begin learning remotely through the holiday break. On Wednesday, Lone Star Middle School, Central Elementary and Snake River Elementary announced they will transition students to a virtual learning method beginning Thursday. They will remain in virtual learning until Nov. 30.

The decision was based on a number of factors including the number of staff out due to COVID-19, which is roughly 15% in secondary schools and 20% in elementary schools, according to Nampa School District communications director Kathleen Tuck.

The number of substitutes available, the reason for illnesses, and how long the school has been struggling with classroom coverage are also factors used to determine if schools will go virtual.

Specifics regarding how many faculty members in each school tested positive for COVID-19 are not available.

"We hope this will allow for a chance to recover and get a fresh restart," Tuck said on Wednesday night.

