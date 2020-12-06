Two Middleton School Board members resign in protest; remaining members pledge unity with district leadership

The resignations come a little more than a week after the district's superintendent, Sherawn Reberry, announced her resignation after just 10 months on the job.

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The turmoil within the Middleton School District's leadership continued on Thursday when two school board members resigned.

The announcement by Briggs Miller and Marianne Blackwell comes a little more than a week after the district's former superintendent, Sherawn Reberry, announced her resignation after just 10 months on the job.

Last week, the board voted 3 to 2 to appoint the district's human resources and communications officer, Kristin Beck, as interim superintendent. The two dissenting votes came from Blackwell and Miller.

The Idaho Press, which obtained the letters of resignation from Miller and Blackwell, reports that both resigned due to what they called "unethical" management of the district. Both also raised concerns about possible legal violations, according to the Idaho Press article.

Blackwell had served on the board since May 2017. Miller has served on the board since November 2019.

The Middleton School District released a statement Thursday night, saying leaders had no comment on the resignations but said the remaining trustees stand behind the district's administrative team, including Beck.

The remaining members are Chairman Kirk Adams, Vice-Chairperson Aleisha McConkie and Trustee Derek Moore.

"The board, the superintendent and the Middleton Education Association remain united with the goal to retain staff, adopt a balanced, but lean budget, and solidify the plan to move forward with a 4-day school week," Adams said in a statement.

Moore said he has been in communication with district staff.

"We need to keep our heads down and move forward," he said.

McConkie echoed those sentiments.

"We have a ton of work to do, and we are going to work together with our team," she said.

In the same news release, Middleton Education Association President Dave Stacy said he supports the leadership team that is currently in place.

"We are very satisfied with the administration team leading the district and believe that the best interests of our Middleton students will always be the No. 1 priority," Stacy said.