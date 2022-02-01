Twin Falls School District offering full-day kindergarten for 2022-2023

The Twin Falls School District said increased funding in Idaho's literacy program created the opportunity to offer full-day kindergarten this fall.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls School District on Friday announced it will offer option full-day kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Idaho Legislature put an additional $46 million into the state's literacy program. The Twin Falls School District (TFSD) said the increased funding created the opportunity for the district to offer full-day kindergarten.

According to TFSD's news release, parents will have the option to register students in full-day or half-day kindergarten, although administrators are finalizing the program's details and how many students will participate.

Half-day kindergarten will only be offered in the morning.

TFSD officials said its schools are hosting kindergarten registration beginning the week of April 18. If a student is over the age of five on or before Sept. 1, they are eligible to attend kindergarten in the district.

To learn more information on enrolling a student in kindergarten through the Twin Falls School District, visit this link. Those interested in registering their child in a kindergarten program can do so here.

