TWIN FALLS - A southern Idaho school district is adding unarmed security aides to help bolster the protection of its students and faculty.

The Times-News reports Twin Falls School District trustees voted in July to hire the unarmed school security aides.

The school district aims to have 15 security aides - one for each school, with the exception of Vera C. O'Leary Middle School and Bridge Academy sharing one employee.

The district is still working to fill two positions at Harrison Elementary School and Magic Valley High School.

Of the 13 current security aides, five have a law enforcement or security background.

The new security aides went through training with a student resource officer about what's expected and protocols. Security aides will also undergo active shooter training in October, led by the Twin Falls Police Department.

