Twin Falls High School principal dies Saturday night

Staff members in the Twin Falls School District say Dan Vogt will be remembered as someone who loved interacting with his students.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Staff members at Twin Falls High School learned on Monday that principal Dan Vogt passed away suddenly Saturday night. He passed away in his home in the company of his wife.

Vogt was a longtime educator in Twin Falls. He began his career in the school district as an American Government teacher in 1993 and most recently served as the principal of Twin Falls High School.

He also served as a football, basketball, and baseball coach for both the varsity and junior varsity teams.

Vogt left Twin Falls School District briefly to work as a high school counselor at Jerome High School before returning to Twin Falls and stepping in as the vice principal of TFHS in 2006. He became principal in 2014.

The district is asking for the community to respect the privacy of Vogt's wife and family.

