Twin Falls High football coach suspended after using 'inappropriate racial language' in class

School officials says Ben Kohring made the inappropriate comments during a lesson.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The head football coach at Twin Falls High School has been put on administrative leave after he used "inappropriate racial language" in class.

School administrators say on Sept. 29 they were notified about the matter involving teacher and coach Ben Kohring.

They say the inappropriate racial comments were made during a lesson and not directed at or about any individual. Kohring teaches freshman foundations, physical education and is the school's head football coach. He's been employed with the school district for 14 years.

Twin Falls High administrators say they consulted with the district office and began an investigation. Kohring is on administrative leave until the investigation is complete. He will be suspended from teaching and coaching at Twin Falls High until Oct. 19

Kohring is cooperating with the investigation, along with some of his students. Administrators have discussed the incident with the classes and some parents.

Once the investigation is complete, Kohring will have to make a public apology to his team and the classes in which the incident occurred. He must provide detailed lesson plans for the next six weeks and undergo sensitivity training. A letter of reprimand will also be placed in his personnel file.