Superintendent Ybarra seeks improved pay for teachers, employee retention in 2021-22 public school budget

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra says the need for K-12 students to have dedicated teachers, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Better pay for Idaho educators and restoring the ability for teachers to advance in their careers are the top priorities for the 2021-22 public school budget. The request was submitted on Monday by Sherri Ybarra, superintendent of public instruction.

As part of the 5% budget holdback requested of K-12 schools and state agencies this past spring, the career ladder was frozen for Idaho educators. Ybarra seeks to change that.

"The pandemic has changed many things, including how we deliver instruction to students in many of our schools," Ybarra said. "But what hasn't changed is the vital need for K-12 students to get the educational opportunities they deserve. And for that, we need dedicated teachers."

Idaho continues to struggle with a teacher shortage, according to Ybarra. She said the fear caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has likely worsened the shortage.

"It's essential that we continue to make good on our promise to improve teachers' salaries and reward and retain the experienced teachers who are invaluable to our students, schools and communities," Ybarra said.

The budget for the upcoming school year requests $3.4 million, which will be used to add a 2% increase to classified staff's pay. $21.7 million was requested for restoring the career ladder.

$10.6 million in discretionary funds was requested to cover increased costs for employees' health insurance.

The total amount requested for the year is $2 billion, only 1.5% more than the $1.97 billion that was originally approved by Idaho legislators. Though the career ladder is unfrozen, the request will not fully restore other cuts made necessary by the one time 5% cut.

