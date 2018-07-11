BOISE -- Robots, math tutoring - and bees?

An exhibit on beekeeping was one of among the most popular features Wednesday at a STEM fair put on by Borah High students.

The organizers said they wanted to show off the variety of career options available in the field of STEM - that's science, technology, engineering and and mathematics.

Karina Sinkevich, a senior at Borah High who is also on Boise State's robotics team, said people sometimes have too narrow of a view of the study.

"STEM is a lot more than engineering - there's even STEAM, which are arts incorporated technology, engineering and math," she said. "We just wanted to show that to students, that there are so many careers and different things that you can do in the STEM field."

STEM fair at Borah High

The STEM fair, held in the Borah High gym, featured exhibits and information from the Treasure Valley Beekeeping Club, Micron, robotics team, surveyors from the Bureau of Land Management, University of Idaho and Boise State.

Sinkevich's co-organizer Haadiya Tariq said they wanted to put together something oriented to teenagers, since other STEM fairs target younger students.

"In high school, students start to lose interest in things when it comes to math and science, they get discouraged. So it's kind of a good way to show kids it can be fun, it can really be an opportunity in the future," she said. "It doesn't have to end after elementary school."

