Court: Idaho lawmakers didn't limit Ybarra's authority

The Idaho Supreme Court ruled unanimously that lawmakers did not violate the Idaho Constitution when they approved two laws this year.
Credit: KTVB
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit filed by the state's top education official against lawmakers who she claims limited her authority. 

The court ruled unanimously Monday that lawmakers did not violate the Idaho Constitution when they approved two laws this year transferring 18 technology workers along with $2.7 million from Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra's control to the state Board of Education. 

Ybarra is a statewide elected official and contended the move was an illegal attack on her office. 

Justices said the board has the authority to set educational policy while Ybarra is responsible for the day-to-day carrying out of those policies.

