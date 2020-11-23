Watch live at 3 p.m. - Idaho State Board of Education to hold meeting

Board members will take up four pending rules that could be submitted to the Idaho Legislature when next year's session begins in January.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education is set to hold a special meeting Monday, Nov 23.

The board meeting starts at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story.

Board members will take up four pending rules that could be submitted to the Idaho Legislature when next year's session begins in January.

The proposed rules have to do with attendance and reporting full-time equivalent enrollment, teacher certification, certification of seeds, plants and plant parts and vocational rehabilitation services.

All the pending rules have gone through the public comment process. For the full agenda, click here.

Watch more 'Local News'