x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Education

Watch live at 3 p.m. - Idaho State Board of Education to hold meeting

Board members will take up four pending rules that could be submitted to the Idaho Legislature when next year's session begins in January.
About 100 new desks ordered for Timberline High School did not arrive until after the start of the school year.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education is set to hold a special meeting Monday, Nov 23. 

The board meeting starts at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story.

Board members will take up four pending rules that could be submitted to the Idaho Legislature when next year's session begins in January.

The proposed rules have to do with attendance and reporting full-time equivalent enrollment, teacher certification, certification of seeds, plants and plant parts and vocational rehabilitation services.

All the pending rules have gone through the public comment process. For the full agenda, click here.

Related Articles

Watch more 'Local News'

See them all in our YouTube playlist: