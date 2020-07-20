Meridian Police collecting back-to-school supplies for kids

Donations can be dropped off at the police department or Meridian City Hall through Aug. 14.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — With the beginning of the school year coming up quickly, the Meridian Police Department is putting together a school supplies drive to ensure local kids have what they need to head back to class.

The drive, hosted by the Meridian Police Employee Association, starts Monday and will run through Aug. 14. Everything donated will benefit Meridian students in need.

"COVID-19 adds another set of challenges for Meridian families as they prepare for this next school year," said MPEA Vice-President Sergeant Gonzales, "There are a lot of additional considerations for Meridian families and our School Resource Officers want to be a resource, providing free school supplies to kids within their schools as needed."

Anyone who wishes to donate supplies can drop them off in the lobby of either the Meridian Police Department or Meridian City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Monetary donations are also accepted through Paypal using the email mpeaidaho@gmail.com. Those giving money should note through PayPal that the donation is for the school supply drive.