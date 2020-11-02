Idaho lawmakers: $260 million in education money at stake

BOISE, Idaho —
With $260 million in federal money at stake, lawmakers on a Senate panel voted to create an interim committee to recommend new math, science and English standards for Idaho's 300,000 students.
The Senate Education Committee on Monday voted unanimously to send to the full Senate a concurrent resolution to form the interim committee.
The House Education Committee last week rejected the standards.
Lawmakers on the Senate committee say Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra told them the state could lose $260 million in federal money annually if the new standards aren't put in place.