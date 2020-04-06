School resource officers will no longer patrol Portland schools, superintendent announces

PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said the district needs to re-examine its relationship with the Portland Police Bureau.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is "discontinuing" the regular presence of school resource officers, Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero announced Thursday morning.

“We need to re-examine our relationship with the PPB,” Guerrero tweeted.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted his support for Guerrero’s decision, saying “I am pulling police officers from schools.”

“Leaders must listen and respond to community. We must disrupt the patterns of racism and injustice,” Wheeler said.

Guerrero said new proposed investments in counselors, social workers and culturally specific partnerships will help students.

KGW has reached out to Guerrero for comment.

Other school districts in cities across the country are re-evaluating their relationships with local police departments as nationwide protests against police killings of people of color continue. The Minneapolis school district has cut ties with the police department after the killing of George Floyd in an officer’s custody.