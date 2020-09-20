x
How to find lunch menus for schools in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Twin Falls and more

Find menus for in-person and curbside pickup breakfast and/or lunch for elementary, junior high, middle, and high schools across the Treasure Valley.
Credit: Shirah Matsuzawa/KTVB
A student at Timberline High eats lunch in the cafeteria Dec. 11, 2019.

BOISE, Idaho — Schools across the Treasure Valley, from elementary to university, are beginning to settle into what education during a global pandemic looks like. 

While individual school districts and public health agencies work to bring students back into classrooms safely and online classes deal with technical issues, KTVB built a guide to districts' breakfast/lunch menus.

Some links for individual school districts go to web pages with general information about nutritional plans and menus, while others have links to calendar menus.

Scroll below to find menus for in-person and curbside pickup breakfast and/or lunch for elementary, junior high, middle, and high schools across the Treasure Valley and southern Idaho.

If a school district's menu isn't listed, please KTVB on Facebook with a link to the menu and this article will be updated as soon as possible.

School Districts:

Bishop Kelly High School

Boise School District

Buhl School District

Caldwell School District

Emmett School District

Filer School District

Fruitland School District

Kimberly School District

Kuna School District

Marsing School District

McCall-Donnelly School District

Middleton School District

Nampa School District

Parma School District

Payette School District

Twin Falls School District 

Vallivue School District

Weiser School District

West Ada School District

