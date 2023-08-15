School bus drivers: Is Idaho experiencing a shortage?

As the start of the school year approaches, there's a question at top of mind for parents: Is there still a bus shortage?

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — As faculty prepare for their students' return to the classroom, school districts all over the Gem State are working to fill staff positions necessary for smooth operations - and one department impacted by excessive vacancies? Transportation.

The Boise School District (BSD) operates by contracting out a third-party school bus service - Durham School Services. Gary Hendrickson, manager for the company, said the school bus driver shortage has shown significant improvement than last school year.

"Last year at this time, there were job postings everywhere. This year, it has settled itself," Hendrickson recalled. And bus drivers are grateful for the relief.

It's the first face students see at the beginning and the end of each school day. "I enjoy it every single day that I go out there," said Rachel Suchan, school bus driver for BSD. "I love all of them." While enjoyable most of the time, Suchan said that being a bus driver isn't always easy, especially with the added pressure of staffing shortages.

"It was hard on me; it was hard on everybody. We had to do double runs because everyone needed to make sure that the kids make it to school safe, and that they have the ride that is promised to them - to and from school," Suchan said. "This year, knowing that we have more drivers, the stress is coming off people's shoulders. So, we can start fresh at the beginning of the year."

When asked how the driver shortage issue has gotten better, Hendrickson responded, "wages."

The goal is not to simply fill the positions, but to find and employ drivers who can work well with students, while maintaining superior safety standards. With better wages, Durham School Services can hire better drivers, maintain greater retention and have fewer traffic violations.

"Safety is a big priority for parents, the district and the bus service. In 2021, there were 500 documented violations. In the 2022-2023 school year, there were 710 violations. That's a 210 difference...that's what scares me the most. It's unacceptable," Hendrickson stated. "Kids are kids. It's tough sometimes. So, you need to have a person with that demeanor - someone who can take care of the roads and the students."

Hendrickson said that although the bus driver shortage is getting better, Durham School Services is still seeking additional drivers to help pack the team.

Hendrickson elaborated on the shift between last school year and the upcoming. "Our goal in a perfect world would be to have 120 drivers and 50 monitors. Right now, we have 111 to 112 drivers, so we are doing really good."

"It's a safe bus ride, you have an amazing relationship with the students, and the rest of the year goes smooth," Suchan said.

And a stark reminder from Hendrickson: "Be conscious of student safety zones and stop arms. We have incredible stop arm problem…people are just going past them."

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.