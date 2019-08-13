BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School Board has unanimously approved Boise High School's plan to change its mascot from "Braves" to "Brave."

The decision was made at the district's board meeting on Monday.

In a statement, the district said the decision was the "culmination of an extensive collaborative process by school administrators who consulted with Boise High staff, alumni, parent and student leaders, as well as the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes."

Earlier this summer, the tribes sent a letter to the state asking officials to ban the use of all Native American mascots in public schools.

The Boise School District previously said this change has been years in the making, and the purpose of it is to be more respectful to Native Americans.

“Boise High Brave is a character trait. It is a reflection of what we ask of our students and teachers every day,” Boise High Principal Robb Thompson said in a statement. “With the adoption of Brave and it’s simple, yet powerful, call to action, this is the final step in a multi-year process to move Boise High’s mascot away from a caricature of Native American culture to one that more faithfully represents the school’s vision and core values.”

Officials say school leaders worked directly with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to more fully understand the history and the concerns regarding offensive Native American imagery and mascots.

According to the district, the governing body for the tribes fully supported the decision to change the mascot.

“As a school board, we have the utmost respect for all cultures and we are committed to instilling in our students and community that same level of respect for all people, including American Indians,” Board Vice President Maria Greeley said in the statement.

It's still unclear what exactly the new logo will look like, but the district did say the students will have a chance to weigh in.

