MERIDIAN -- Meridian's newest high school officially has a name.

West Ada School District spokesman Eric Exline tells KTVB the school board decided on the name Owyhee High School at Tuesday night's board meeting.

The building, which is not yet under construction, was funded by part of the $95 million bond voters passed in March. The school will be located on the north side of Ustick Road, just west of McDermott Road.

Exline says the school will have the same design as Ridgevue High, but modified to make the building unique to the district.

Owyhee High is slated to open in 2020, and will be West Ada's sixth high school.

