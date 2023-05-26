He had to fit several years of school into one year.

MACON, Ga. — A Rutland High School senior, he didn't expect to graduate this year, but through hard work and dedication, he's making it happen.

"I did not have any confidence that I was going to graduate," says Dillon Lynch

Lynch struggled with procrastination in high school. He says a lot of it had to do with switching to online school due to COVID-19 while he lived in Florida.

"That was horrible. I did not do anything. I did not have any motivation. I did not even get past the first semester," says Lynch.

"When I started running my reports towards the end of who's on track and who's off. Dillon was actually on my radar," says Alysia Bluford.

When Lynch moved back to Georgia and enrolled in Rutland high school, graduation coach Alysia Bluford noticed some things missing.

"He should have been coming to us as a junior. His classification was a 9th grader," says Bluford.

She says he had to fit several years of schooling into one school year. Bluford assured him that if they worked together, he could be on track to graduate.

"He took a total of 14 classes the entire school year," says Bluford.

"I wanted to take a stand and actually be successful for once," says Lynch.

All those classes later, Dillon is set to be a class of 2023 Rutland high school graduate.

"I think that Dillon can realize now that he can do anything he puts his mind to," says Bluford.

He used to want to work full-time at his fast food job, but now that has changed.