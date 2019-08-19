NAMPA, Idaho — To mark the first day back in school, students at Ridgevue High School in Nampa took part in a young, but proud tradition.



Every year since the school opened in 2016, the beginning of the school year is marked by a flyover of a P-40 Thunderbolt from the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa.



Ridgevue's mascot is the Warhawks.



As a part of a truly patriotic display, staff and students rolled out a giant American flag, then looked to the skies for the special flyover by the powerful Warhawk.



The student body then came together to sing the Star Spangled Banner.



Sue Paul, one of the founders of the Warhawk Air Museum, says she is so proud of the school and its tradition.



"It means everything to me, to see this generation of young people growing up feeling the love of our country, the importance of our country, the importance of our military, it's a very important part of this school and I'm honored to be a part of it," she said.



As a part of a school bonding activity, the student body came together on the football field to spell out the initials for Ridgevue -- RHS.