Ribbon cutting ceremony held at new Meridian elementary school

MERIDIAN, Idaho — It was a ceremony that was long overdue. West Ada School District officials held a ribbing cutting Friday afternoon for their newest elementary school in Meridian.

Pleasant View Elementary School opened last fall and is located in the BainBridge subdivision off Black Cat Road between McMillan Road and Chinden Boulevard.

The school cost $16 million to build and was funded through a $95 million bond that was approved by voters in March 2018.

The school serves students in kindergarten through 5th grade. It has 419 students and 42 staff members.

Principal Amy Senethavilay, Superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Ranells, Region Director Geoff Stands and two fifth graders helped cut the ribbon. The ribbon cutting was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.