Committee seeks to recall West Ada School District trustees

The formation of the committee comes after months of protests over the West Ada board's decisions regarding school reopening and mask requirements.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District may be visited by more protests in the coming weeks. On Saturday, the Recall West Ada Committee was formed with the Secretary of State's Office.

The group says they plan to file a petition to recall all five members of the school board. The board is currently made up of Chairman Ed Klopfenstein and trustees Amy Johnson, Steve Smylie, Dr. Philip Neuhoff and Rene Ozuna.

The formation of the committee comes after months of protests over the West Ada Board of Trustee's decision to delay the beginning of the school year and to transition to online-only learning until Central District Health moved the county out of the red category.

Protests have also been held over the district's requirement that all students must wear masks while at school.

A recall petition against four West Ada trustees was filed in 2015. Two said trustees resigned before the recall election while the other two were ultimately recalled.

KTVB reached out to the recall committee's spokesperson to get more information, but they declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.