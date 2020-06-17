Idaho governor forms committees to tackle school reopening, 'digital divide'

"It is my intent to have schools safely reopen across Idaho in the fall, although it may look different than it has in the past," Gov. Brad Little says.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has formed two new committees aimed at creating a plan that will allow schools to safely reopen in the fall.

One of the committees will focus on the reopening of public schools, while the other will tackle the so-called "digital divide," the gap between students' access to the technology and tools they need to do their schoolwork remotely.

Both committees will work with the Governor’s Office and the State Board of Education, and are extensions of Idaho's K-12 Emergency Council, which was formed in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite these extraordinary circumstances, it is my intent to have schools safely reopen across Idaho in the fall, although it may look different than it has in the past,” Governor Little said. “Both of the committees, led by State Board of Education members, can support and remove barriers to the fall reopening, provide clear expectations, and identify the tools to meet those expectations.”

Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield, who was picked to chair the Public Schools Reopening Committee, says the group will seek input from legislators, health officials, and public and charter school administrators and operations staff, among others.

“Our goal is to successfully reopen schools in the fall and provide clear expectations for student learning and guidance to school districts as they make their decisions locally,” Critchfield said. “Districts are discussing approaches to reopening and how to navigate the learning environment. Many decisions are contingent upon developing and changing conditions.”

The committee's guidance to public and charter schools should be expected in the coming weeks, according to the governor's office.

State Board of Education member Kurt Liebich will lead the Digital Divide Committee, which he says is critical to addressing inequities between students.

“When the pandemic forced the soft closure of schools and a transition to distance learning options, it became painfully clear just how wide the digital divide is,” Liebich said. “We will discuss access to devices for students and ways to improve connectivity throughout the state. Additionally, we will support school districts and charter schools as they develop strategies to implement a blended learning model. Robust learning management systems and professional development are also part of our overall vision for each and every public school in our state.”

More information about both committees is available here.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus