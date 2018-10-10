BOISE — Advocates of early childhood education are launching a program to improve preschool opportunities around Idaho.

The Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children has received a $500,000 grant from the Kellogg Foundation to fund "Preschool the Idaho Way."

The two-year project will include community-based organizations around the state.

They'll pool resources to form local early-learning programs.

Right now, Idaho is one of five states that does not fund public preschool options.

"When we went out and talked to Idahoans, we ran into local Idahoans on the ground, building local, home-grown solutions to this issue in their own communities," said Martin Balben, Idaho AEYC Project Director.

"We want to develop programs so that all children have access to high-quality childhood education, so that they are all prepared to enter kindergarten with those foundational skills that they need to be successful that very first day," said Beth Oppenheimer, Idaho AEYC Executive Director.

The association has studied preschool collaboratives that have already formed in Boise, Caldwell, Idaho City, and the Kendrick School District in Latah County.

