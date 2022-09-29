Post Falls educator named 2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year

With 20 years in teaching, advocating and learning, Karen Lauritzen took home the title of Idaho's 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Example video title will go here for this video

POST FALLS, Idaho — Third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen has over 20 years of experience in education. She's taught at Treaty Rock Elementary since 2012. When she applied to be Teacher of the Year in 2023, Lauritzen took all of her experience and put it on the page, hoping for a shot at the prestigious title.

"I hope that as Idaho Teacher of the Year, I will be able to be an ambassador between teachers, parents and our communities,” Lauritzen said in her application. “Our communities, state and nation would benefit from relationship building that starts in our humble public school classrooms. I would be honored to lead the way!”

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Treaty Rock Elementary Thursday morning to surprise Lauritzen with a $1,000 check, balloons and the prestigious title of Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

“Karen has found creative and effective ways to help students continue classroom conversations at home while connecting with their families on a daily basis,” the superintendent said in a statement.

Lauritzen was selected by a blue ribbon panel among 13 finalists. As Idaho's 2023 Teacher of the Year, she is also the state's nominee for National Teacher of the Year, and will stand as a spokesperson and representative for Idaho teachers and educators.

The third-grade teacher also served students and communities in Arizona and Alaska as well as in the Post Falls School District. Lauritzen is a founding member of Citizens for Post Falls Schools and has advocated for essential school levies. She is also vice president of the Post Falls Education Association.

Lauritzen's work in education is honored through her connections to her students, parents, her community, and now, with state recognition.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.