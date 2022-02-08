'Community Support Rally' honors outgoing Nampa superintendent

Nampa School District Superintendent Paula Kellerer submitted her letter of resignation on Feb. 4.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa residents held a rally Monday evening to show support and give thanks for outgoing Nampa School District Superintendent Paula Kellerer in front of the Nampa School District offices.

“Dr. Kellerer understood the tension of finding the middle way for educators and parents, always seeking the best for Nampa’s students,” said Hollie Lindner, a Nampa resident, via email ahead of the rally. “She understood the role of community and the many difficult factors facing Nampa students and families.”

“I quickly learned, her dedication has always been for the well-being of Nampa, as conveyed in her consistent actions,” Lindner said via email. “She was treasured and trusted by Nampa’s educators.”

Rep. Bruce Skaug, District 12 representative, agreed.

“She helped carry us through a very difficult time in our school district over many issues and I wish her all the best,” Skaug said by phone ahead of the rally. Skaug said he would not be able to attend the rally due to his demanding legislative schedule.

Kellerer submitted her letter of resignation on Feb. 4, and the school board of trustees held a special meeting to accept her resignation, according to Idaho Education News. Assistant Superintendent Gregg Russell was appointed Interim Superintendent. Kellerer’s resignation followed the resignation of Mike Kipp from the district’s school board effective on Monday, Jan. 31.

The November election saw three new trustees — Jeff Kirkman, Tracey Pearson, and Brook Taylor — elected to the Nampa School District Board, all of whom voiced support for parental choice in masking children as well as community input on the development of school curriculum, particularly around topics such as race and Social Emotional Learning.

Lindner hopes people will strive to understand the toll that “skepticism” and “selfishness” in pandemic discussions has had on educators in the district.

“What would it take for us to deeply care for those who care for our children?” she asked via email. “Would it be possible for each of us not to have our own way? May we learn from Dr. Kellerer, she was teaching us all.”

Losing officials like Kellerer troubles Kristyn Schelhaas, a local physician and parent with children in the district who planned to attend the rally Monday evening.

“To be honest, I’m really, really sad and scared to see that she has left, but I completely understand why she’s doing it,” Schelhaas said ahead of the rally by phone. Kellerer made the decision for herself and for her family, Schelhaas said, but Schelhaas is concerned about policy-making in the district going forward.

“We’ve got to get more togetherness and more unity within this community in order to make sure that we are doing the right thing for our kids and for their education instead of doing what may be for selfish and political reasons,” Schelhaas said.

About 30 people were in attendance at the outset of the rally on Monday. Multiple people who were there said the number would have been higher, but many teachers were apprehensive about going out of concern of retaliation from the far-right wing that has infiltrated and impacted some local school districts.

At the special board meeting Saturday, the trustees thanked Kellerer for her service, according to Idaho Education News.

“I sincerely believed that Dr. Kellerer leaving would be more disruptive and ineffective to this school district,” Kirkman said Saturday, the outlet reported. “So I really had all intentions of moving forward.”

“Selfishly, I’m saddened by this, but I just want to say thank you, Dr. Kellerer, and I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to learn and be a member on your team,” Trustee Mandy Simpson said, according to Idaho Education News.

Watch more Local News: