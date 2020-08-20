Nonprofits step up as Treasure Valley students begin online learning: 'Our goal is to provide support'

As students start the school year with remote learning, there are places they can go if parents can't stay home with them.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District started classes online on Monday. There are several places across the area offering a place for kids to go so they can complete their work and also have some fun.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County is offering Virtual Education Hubs. Kids will have a safe place to work on their virtual lessons with staff ready to help with classwork.

Over 160 students are taking part right now.

The Treasure Valley Family YMCA is also offering online help. 100 kids are currently enrolled in a new program called School Day Plus.

"That really looks like programming that adapts to the school day of the children we serve," said Matt McCarter, who is the VP Chief Advancement Officer. "Our goal is to provide support for virtual learning in addition to games and activities, physical activity and socialization. Everything is done as safely as we possibly can."

The YMCA has also extended the Summer Care Program.

McCarter says as things shift and pivot during the school year, so will the Treasure Valley Family YMCA.