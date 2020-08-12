Northwest Nazarene University students complete fall semester in person

Unlike many college students who have been confined to dorms rooms and online learning, NNU students have mostly been in face-to-face classes since Aug. 10.

NAMPA, Idaho — Students at Northwest Nazarene are taking finals and will wrap up the fall semester on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Unlike many college students who have been confined to dorms rooms and online learning, NNU students have mostly been in face-to-face classes since Aug. 10.

"At the beginning of the summer, NNU had one primary objective and that was to allow students to safely return to campus for the entirety of fall semester for the exceptional face-to-face classes and in-person community NNU is known for," NNU President Joel Pearsall said. "Our NNU community has worked together this semester to live into our 'Community First' pledge, implementing necessary health protocols to keep NNU healthy and open and thinking of others before self. We are just days away from achieving that objective as we celebrate the completion of our semester--together!"

School officials says students on campus have been able to attend class in-person thanks, in large part, to a saliva screening process implemented in early September as part of the university's COVID-19 health protocols.



"We know that our saliva screening is our first line of defense and is a key element in helping us keep our campus open as we continue to provide the best in-person educational experience possible," Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chair of the 2020-21 COVID Planning Team Brad Kurtz-Shaw said. "We are cautiously optimistic that it will continue to help keep our campus open and safe as we move into 2021."



The protocol that NNU is using to conduct the saliva screening was developed at Yale University and is being carried out by trained NNU undergraduate research assistants under the supervision of Dr. Jennifer Chase, NNU professor of biology.