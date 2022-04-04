North Idaho College issued warning for not having properly functioning governing board

Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities says North Idaho has a year to make changes.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College received a warning for not having a properly functioning governing board earlier today.

The problems at the college began last year, prompting the commission to step in and ensure a quality education for students.

Moving forward, the college will have several monitoring requirements to enure the board of trustees achieves compliance and restores effective governance.