North Idaho College board votes in favor of Sandpoint-based Colton Boyles for general counsel

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho College Board of Trustees has voted to appoint Sandpoint-based attorney Colton Boyles as their general counsel.

After more than an hour of discussion and some appeals, the vote passed. The decision was tabled at a previous meeting. On Wednesday, board members shared their opinions on the two main candidates for the job. Boyles was up against Spokane-based firm Stevens Clay.

Board members also made it clear that a misstep on their part could result in a loss of accreditation. Right now, the school still remains under sanction while it works to get back in "good standing."

