No masks this fall for students in West Ada School District

MERIDIAN, Idaho — When students in Idaho's largest school district return to the classroom this fall, wearing a mask will no longer be mandatory.

The West Ada Board of Trustees voted 5-0 at its meeting Tuesday night to make face masks optional for the 2021-2022 school year.

This decision comes nearly a month after the board voted that students no longer had to wear a face covering while outside, but students must wear one while inside school buildings until the end of the current school. Masks have been mandatory in West Ada schools over the past school year to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

A group of around 1,700 parents, teachers and students called Smile West Ada wanted masks to be optional for the last few weeks of the school year and tried to urge board members to ease the mask mandate. They posted on their website that they are pleased with the board's decision and could have accomplished their mission with out the community's support.

The group’s founder, David Binett, is a parent in the district. He told KTVB in an interview last month that they are not anti-mask, but they simply wanted their children to have the option to wear a mask or not.