No change for in-state tuition at Idaho's public colleges and universities

BOISE, Idaho — The cost of attending one of Idaho's public colleges will remain the same for Idaho students during the upcoming school year.



The Idaho State Board of Education approved requests from each of Idaho's four-year institutions to hold current resident undergraduate tuition rates in place for 2021/22 academic year. This marks the second consecutive year that the resident undergraduate rate will not increase.



"This is a recognition that the State Board, and our institution presidents are committed to doing everything we can to make sure an Idaho college education is one of the most affordable in the country," State Board President Kurt Liebich said.



The Board did approve Idaho State University's request to increase resident graduate by 4 percent and its non-resident tuition by 3.4 percent.



The Board approved a $36 per year consolidated mandatory student fee increase put forth by the University of Idaho at the request of student leadership groups.



And they approved Lewis-Clark State College's request establishing tuition for its new graduate level nursing program launching in Coeur d'Alene.