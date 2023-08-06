NIC Board of Trustees holds meeting ahead of accreditation status decision

The board approved a $53 million budget for fiscal year 2024. But, they could not agree on a new college attorney.

Example video title will go here for this video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — In their final regular meeting before a hearing on the college's accreditation status, the North Idaho College Board of Trustees approved a $53 million budget for fiscal year 2024.

But, board members shouted over each other and could not agree on a new college attorney.

President Nick Swayne, trustee Brad Corkill and trustee Tarie Zimmerman were all in favor of a Spokane law firm with decades of experience, and which currently represents roughly 100 K-12 schools.

Trustee Mike Waggoner pushed back, saying he wanted references. Trustee Todd Banducci said he wants the lawyer to be from Idaho. Both trustees are interested in Colton Boyles, a lawyer who has represented far-right figures, including former Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who recently lost a public records lawsuit.

"No disrespect to Colton Boyles, I don't even know the guy," Corkill said. "But, I looked at his resume. He doesn't have any experience in this. None. None at all."

Board members could hold a special meeting to discuss legal representation. A decision on the college's accreditation status is expected to come this July.

Related Articles North Idaho College President Nick Swayne wins reinstatement lawsuit

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.