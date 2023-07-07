North Idaho College retains accreditation

The "neutral" decision essentially means there will be no changes in the college's status for at least the next year.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College will hold on to its accreditation status for now, according to a spokesperson for NIC President Nick Swayne.

As of 10 a.m. on Friday, the Northwest Commission of Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) decided that NIC will remain accredited for at least the next year. This is considered a "neutral decision," according to the college.

The "neutral" decision essentially means there will be no changes in the college's status for at least the next year, but the college will remain "under review." At the end of the one-year extension, NWCCU may reaffirm accreditation, take adverse action or offer the college a second and final one-year extension.

In its finding, the NWCCU said there are three areas in which the college is compliant but needs to improve, including presidential procedures and retention, complying with shared governance structures in place and financial transparency.

There are nine recommendations that the college needs to address, which can be found here.

NIC now has until April 1, 2025 to get back in good standing with NWCCU. If the college's status does not change, its accreditation will be taken away.

The fate of the college has been in the hands of the NWCCU since early June, when the college submitted its official plea to maintain accreditation while the commission deliberates.

The submission included steps the school is trying to take to maintain its current status. In that report, board members said they will undergo intensive training with consultants. Since then, the board has been working with the Association of Community College Trustees, learning better communication and conflict management skills and how to treat each other with respect.

Some of the other changes that were highlighted in that report were strides to work collaboratively with Swayne. In May, the board voted not to oppose Swayne's request that a court permanently reinstate him as president.

In late April, members of the commission visited the campus to speak with staff and students about problems it says have been going on for two years. A report from that evaluation says the institution must overcome its current environment of distrust, poor communication, conspiracy and placing other priorities above the best interest of the college.

NWCCU met with Swayne and NIC Board Chair Greg McKenzie again on June 23 to review NIC's accreditation status. A final decision was expected to be announced this month, but the extension from the commission means a decision will likely come later.

If the college loses accreditation, it may be impossible to regain it.

