With more students sick and in quarantine, Nampa School District to hold special meeting Wednesday night

At Tuesday's scheduled board meeting, the school board chair made it clear they were not committed to a decision or any changes.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School District school board could potentially take action on a back-to-school 2021-2022 plan revision at a special board meeting on Wednesday night.

The special school board meeting will be live-streamed

A document put together by the district is listed under their agenda items. It breaks down recent student absences, staff attendance, substitute teachers, vaccine rates, number of COVID-19 cases, and previous indicators.

20% of middle school students are not in attendance

14.5% of elementary students are not in attendance

More than 25% of our high school students are not in attendance

On August 30, 2,692 students were not in school. All of last year, 2,579 students were asked to quarantine.

Last week, the Nampa School District's COVID-19 dashboard showed more than 100 students sick and more than 2,600 students were in quarantine.

"We know that those numbers are lower than what's actually out there," Nampa School District spokesperson Kathleen Tuck told KTVB. "A lot of absences that are not COVID positive cases but are COVID-related."

Tuck explained that not every student out is out due to COVID-19 but the coronavirus does play a large role in absences.

