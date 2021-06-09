Nampa School District set to review COVID-19 data, potentially revise back-to-school plan during Tuesday meeting

A document put together by the board states that 2,692 students were not in school on August 30. All of last year, 2,579 students were asked to quarantine.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School District scheduled a school board work session to take place on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.. Following the session, the board will potentially take action on a back-to-school 2021-2022 plan revision on Wednesday.

During the work session, the board will review recent COVID-19 data presented by the Nampa School District.

A document put together by the district is listed under their agenda items. It breaks down recent student absences, staff attendance, substitute teachers, vaccine rates, number of COVID-19 cases, and previous indicators.

Some statistics from the document read:

20% of middle school students are not in attendance

14.5% of elementary students are not in attendance

More than 25% of our high school students are not in attendance

On August 30, 2,692 students were not in school. All of last year, 2,579 students were asked to quarantine.

In addition, the document states that staff illness is at a record high with at least 20% of elementary staff out sick.

Because of the lack of available substitute teachers, 32 classrooms were left unfilled on August 31.

The district added that “If we were using our benchmarks from last year, all high schools would be in the red and virtual, middle schools would be in the orange and on alert. All elementaries would be in the yellow category with the exception of four elementary schools.”

The document also went further to note that Boise School District, which does have a mask mandate in place, is reporting typical attendance at 90%.

Information from the document will be presented at the Nampa School Board meeting on Tuesday. Following the presented information, the board can decide to revise the back-to-school plan or leave it as is.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: