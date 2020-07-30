Watch live at 6:30 p.m.: Nampa School Board to vote on fall re-opening plan

Three health care professionals from the Treasure Valley will be present to offer the board recommendations regarding re-opening schools this fall.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School Board will hold a Regular Board meeting on Thursday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. The board will be discussing and voting on re-opening schools in Nampa for in-person classes this fall.

Three health care professionals from different facilities will be present during the board meeting. Dr. Jim Souza, Chief Medical Officer for the St Luke’s System in Boise and Mr. Travis Leech, President of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, will offer updates on the COVID-19 situation in their respected areas as well as offer recommendations to the board regarding re-opening.

Ms. Kimberly Beckley, school liaison for Southwest District Health, will share "a brief update on key Canyon County indicators related to COVID-19 and share SWDH’s interpretation of our current status: Green, Yellow or Red," according to the meeting agenda.

The board will also review a proposal to delay Nampa School District's start date to the end of August. Should this pass, staff return dates will also be delayed.

KTVB will live stream the board meeting on KTVB.COM and on the KTVB Youtube Channel.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus