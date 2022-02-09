Minidoka County schools cancel in-person classes over threat

The cancelation comes the day after authorities were alerted to another threat in the Buhl School District.

RUPERT, Idaho — A southern Idaho school district announced Wednesday that in-person classes will be canceled after a threat was made against a school.

The decision to cancel in-person learning in the Minidoka County School District was made "under the advisement of law enforcement," officials said.

Students in grades 6th through 12th will attend online learning, while kindergarten through 5th-grade students will have work provided for them by teachers in their online classrooms.

"We realize these students (in grades K-5) do not have district devices at home for online learning, but encourage them to check in on family devices," district officials wrote. "Please communicate with your child's teacher."

The nature of the threat was not released.

The cancelation comes the day after authorities were alerted to another threat in the Buhl School District. Officials said Tuesday that a Buhl High School student reported receiving a shooting threat over Snapchat.

It's unclear whether the threat to Minidoka County school is related. The threats remain under investigation.

Watch more crime news: