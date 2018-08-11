The schools' superintendent in Middleton says the Middleton Heights Elementary School teachers and aides placed on administrative leave over a costume controversy will be allowed to return to the classroom in the next few days.

This announcement comes after an internal investigation conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

Details about any disciplinary action are being kept confidential.

Staff members were in a special training session Wednesday.

Parents picked up their students from school early Wednesday so staff members could attend that training.

The district says the training covers cultural awareness and conscious and unconscious behavior.

This training stems from photos that went viral - showing some staff members dressed in what some say were "insensitive" and "inappropriate" customs.

We're told it was all part of an after-school team building exercise.

The school district has since placed 14 staff members on administrative leave.

We spoke with Steve Hansen, a grandparent as he was picking up one of the students today.

“I feel sorry for the kids too that it affected, but I think probably most of the kids that are affected is because of what their parents are telling them and what people are telling them around the school,” Hansen said. “And I don't know if it's created or not it's just, I know my kids or grandkids don't seem to be having a problem with what's going on.”

It's unclear exactly how today's training went or how it was conducted.

But we do know that the district says this is just one of a number of other sessions that will continue to happen.

