Middleton School District superintendent resigns

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Middleton School District announced on Tuesday evening that the district's superintendent has resigned, effective immediately.

Dr. Sherawn Reberry was the superintendent for the district since August 1, 2019.

The district said she had been on personal leave since May 27.

The Board of Trustees will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss what steps the district will take next, according to Board Chairman Kirk Adams.

Officials with the district said no one is currently available for comment but will release an update following the special board meeting on Wednesday.

On Monday, May 11, the Middleton School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to change the school district's schedule to four days a week after 2,000 parents and staff took part in a survey that was overwhelming in favor of the schedule changes. The survey found that 72% of respondents favored moving to a four-day week schedule, which surprised Reberry at the time.

"I wasn’t quite sure what it would turn out so, the 75-25 split really did amaze me I guess," she said at the time. "I thought it would be closer together."

The schedule change would save the district about 2% of its budget.