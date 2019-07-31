MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Middleton School District has a new superintendent.

Middleton School Board Chairman Tim Winkle confirms that the board offered Dr. Sherawn Reberry the superintendent job, and she accepted.

The previous superintendent, Dr. Josh Middleton, left the position in June and since then, the district has been searching for someone new to take over and steer the district back in the right direction.

Dr. Middleton said in his resignation letter that elected officials have been allowed to "create and foster a hostile work environment."

Throughout the 2018-2019 school year, there were several district controversies which included the board choosing to not renew former high school principal Benjamin Merrill's contract.

After a late night of deliberations by the school board, Reberry was chosen over Dr. Isa DeArmas, assistant superintendent of education services at Saugus Union School District in Santa Clarita, California and Dr. Jeff Dillon, superintendent and middle/high school principal in the Wilder (Idaho) School District.

Reberry has been working as the director of education programs and partnership facilitator for Idaho Digital Learning Academy.

She feels she is a good fit for the role.

"When I took a look at the opening, I felt compelled and drawn to it," explained Reberry. "I really feel that Middleton is very similar to where I grew up in Twin Falls, the farming community, and the culture and how the community can come together for everyone It just feel it is a good fit for me and the community."

Reberry says she believes that there are great things happening in Middleton and there are great teachers and community members there.

"I would want to work with community members as well as teachers and admin, and the school board and everyone needs to come together,” Reberry said.