Middleton School District pushes start date to September 8, tables decision on which category to open under

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Middleton School District Board of Trustees held a virtual meeting on Monday with the intent to finalize plans for the beginning of the school year.

The board voted to delay the beginning of the year to Sept. 8 and tabled a discussion regarding which category, referring to the amount of community transmission in a given area, schools will open under.

Several reasons were cited as to why the board voted to delay the start of the year. The most pressing was the number of students who have not enrolled yet, which currently stands at 1,300.

Uncertain enrollment was also a factor in the delay. Last-minute staffing changes could become an issue if students decide to enroll last minute. Staff would also be required to make adjustments for an online school.

Online school materials like webcams and audio equipment have only been set up in about 40% of the district's schools. The delay in reopening will give teachers more time to become familiar with the equipment they will be using for online learning.

Trustees approved a change to the reopening plan that allows a limited number of students back on campus each week during the Red Category. Superintendent Kristin Beck said this could mean students will only be in the classroom for one day a week.

Trustees will use the next two weeks "to develop standards and metrics for Middleton School District" to determine the rate of community transmission and when it is or is not acceptable for students to be in the classroom.

The board can determine which category will be in place for reopening once those metrics have been designated. The district will communicate its findings to parents before school begins.

The current language in the district's reopening plan highly encourages masks to be worn in class but does not require them. The board voted that this language will remain in place, and they will ask all students and staff to wear them.

Finally, trustees approved the Middleton School District IDHSAA Athletic/Activity Reopening Plan. Presented by Athletic Director Andy Ankeny, students will return to practice on August 17 and should anticipate games beginning in September.

You can watch the full MSD Board meeting below.

