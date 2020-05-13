Middleton School District moves to 4-day school week

The district's board of trustees voted unanimously to make the change after a survey showed overwhelming support for a shorter school week.

MIDDLETON, Idaho — When school gets back underway in August, students in Middleton will have a new, non-traditional schedule.

The Middleton School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to begin the new school year on a four-day school week calendar.

According to the district, Monday's decision came after a recent survey of staff and parents showed overwhelming support for the non-traditional school schedule.

The survey of nearly 2,000 parents and staff found that 72% prefer a four-day school week. 83% said they prefer Friday as the non-school day, instead of Monday. And 76% of respondents said they prefer longer school days to account for lost time, instead of more school days. Complete survey results can be found here.

Monday's vote did not include decisions on whether Friday or Monday would be the non-school day. The length of school day and the final school calendar will also be decided at future school board meetings after the district gathers input and feedback from parents and staff.

Middleton will join dozens of Idaho school districts and charter schools that already operate on a four-day-a-week schedule.

"There are many positive reasons to make this conversion," Superintendent Sherawn Reberry said in a statement, adding that the decision needed to happen now so the district could plan accordingly.

"Certainly, our response to the COVID-19 pandemic shows how the Middleton School District can make these adjustments," Reberry said.

Two new area charter schools are attracting students from Middleton, according to Reberry, including one that operates on a four-day schedule.

"We've heard from some families that [the four-day week] is a draw," said district communications officer Kristin Beck, a former superintendent of the Hansen School District, which operates on a four-day schedule.

By eliminating one school day each week, the district will save money - about 2% of the budget - by reducing transportation and food services.

An added benefit of the abbreviated schedule, Beck said, is that it will make it easier to recruit and retain staff, even in hard-to-fill positions.