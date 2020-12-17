Middleton school board reduces quarantine requirement

The board of trustees made the move against the guidance of Middleton School District Superintendent Kristin Beck, who asked that the 14-day quarantine remain.

The Middleton school board has shortened the quarantine period for students and staff exposed to COVID-19 from 14 days to 10 days, against input from the superintendent.

The move follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Southwest District Health that says people can end quarantine after 10 days if no symptoms are reported or after seven days if an individual tests negative and also reports no symptoms. However, the health district and CDC require that people still maintain social distancing and masks for the full 14 days.

The board of trustees made the move against the guidance of Middleton School District Superintendent Kristin Beck, who asked that the 14-day quarantine remain.

“If we shorten this quarantine period, and allow students to return to school before the 14-day mark has ended, we increase the risk of more staff contracting the virus,” Beck said in an email to trustees.

The trustees’ vote was not unanimous; Trustee Aleisha McConkie abstained, saying she was too biased on the issue to cast a vote, and Trustee Jake Dempsey voted against it.

Beck also cited staffing concerns in her recommendation to keep the 14-day quarantine. More than 10% of staff members were absent between Dec. 7 and 11, including those in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure, Beck said.

“Last week the district was on the brink of closing some programs and sending students home because of staffing concerns,” Beck said in her email.

To address these concerns, the board voted that if the district reaches a 5% positivity rate, or if about 215 staff and students are positive for COVID-19, within a 14-day period the district will close schools for a minimum of two weeks. The vote was unanimous.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Middleton schools have reported seven positive COVID-19 cases since Sept. 25.

Beck was also concerned with a number of students and staff not wearing masks in some school buildings, though the district requires masks whenever social distancing cannot be maintained. The board did not make any motion to address the mask problem, except to say they previously stated masks must be worn.

