MERIDIAN — The Meridian City Council approved annexing land for a new West Ada High School to ease overcrowding in the district.

In a close 3 to 2 vote Tuesday night, council members approved annexing the land into the city of Meridian.

The location for the proposed Owyhee High School has been a bit controversial because it is in farmland west of the city off of Ustick and McDermott roads.

Concerns raised included suburban sprawl and access to emergency and utility services.

In September, Meridian Planning and Zoning recommended denial of the plan.

After the school district made some amendments and deals with surrounding landowners, the council moved it forward. Changes include the addition of a second public road leading to and from the school.

