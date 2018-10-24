MERIDIAN — Meridian City Council approved annexing land for a new high school Tuesday night, a plan aimed at easing overcrowding in the West Ada School District.

The decision to annex farmland west of town into Meridian passed on a close 3-2 vote.The future Owhyee High School will be constructed off Ustick Road just west of McDermott Road.

Concerns raised during the city council meeting included suburban sprawl and access to emergency and utility services.

After the school district made some amendments and deals with surrounding landowners, the council moved it forward.

