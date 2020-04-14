Meridian Middle School teachers surprise students with fun learning packets

"We made signs and we just want to show them that we love them, that we care for them, and we're here to support them."

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing everyone to adapt, including parents, students, and teachers that have to adjust to all classes being done through remote learning.

Even with a statewide soft school closure issued and the ongoing pandemic, teachers are still finding ways to encourage their students to learn and have fun.

Teachers at Meridian Middle School handed out learning packets for their students while parents drove by honking their horns in support of them.

"We made signs and we just want to show them that we love them, that we care for them, and we're here to support them," said AnnMarie Callahan, a life skills teacher at Meridian Middle School.

The middle school teachers also had parents pop open the trunks of their cars and put the learning packets in the trunk in order to practice social distancing and lessen the spread of COVID-19.

The students don't have to turn in the packets for a grade but teachers hope the packets will keep the children's minds active and will encourage them to keep learning while at home.

