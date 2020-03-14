Meridian Middle School teacher hurt in crash surprises students

Michael Grigsby hasn't seen his students in nearly two months.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Some students at Meridian Middle School got quite the surprise visit when their teacher, who was seriously hurt in a crash, made an impromptu visit to their class Friday.

KTVB first introduced you to science teacher and bowling coach Michael Grigsby last month, after a car hit him while he was riding his motorcycle on his way to the bowling championships for his students.

"The next thing I remember I was sitting on the side of the road, gasping for air and wondering if I was actually going to make it, the thought that went through my mind was if I could just make it until the flashing lights got to me, I would alright," Grigsby said.

The crash left Grigsby with two punctured lungs, six broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade, a broken femur and a fractured leg. He spent two weeks in the hospital. Now, he's on the mend, which brought him back to the school and his students.

“I was shocked, I started crying,” Madison Cook, a student said.

She broke out in tears when she saw her Mr. Grigsby come through the doors.

“I’m very happy,” Cook said. “Seeing him, that he's actually okay and like moving and stuff and has a smile on his face.”

Grigsby hopes to be back at school teaching after the spring break, but it depends on how fast he recovers and what the doctors say.