Melba School District bringing students back for full-time, in-person classes

The district's superintendent told KTVB that parents and staff were overwhelmingly in favor of returning to school in-person.

MELBA, Idaho — While most school districts in the Treasure Valley will begin the school year either entirely online or with limited in-person learning, the Melba School District in Canyon County is bringing students back to class full-time.

According to the district, it will start the school year in the "green" category, meaning low community spread of COVID-19. It also means kids will be back in class five days a week.

Superintendent Sherry Ann Adams told KTVB that the district sent out a survey to parents and staff who overwhelmingly supported returning students to school.

The district is basing its community spread status on data for the city of Melba, which has a population of just over 500, and not the county as a whole. Canyon County has consistently been one of the state's hot spots for new coronavirus cases.

Precautions are being taken, according to Adams, including enhanced sanitizing and cleaning. But students and staff will not be required to wear face coverings at school.

"We've put out there they're optional," Adams said. "They're recommended and we're going to encourage people to wear them. But we're going to stop short of that actual requirement. We've talked with staff that they need to be the example for their students and saying its okay to wear a mask even if someone else doesn't want to."

Masks will be available for staff and students who want them.

There is also an online option for families not comfortable with sending their children back to school.

The first day of school will be Wednesday, August 19.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus