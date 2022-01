The school district announced Sunday night that they will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to transportation and staffing shortages.

MCCALL, Idaho — McCall-Donnelly school district announced on their website Sunday night that they will be closed Monday, Jan. 10 and Tuesday, Jan. 11 due to transportation and staffing shortages.

The announcement comes days after the school district had to reinstate a mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors due to the high community transmission of COVID-19.

